Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,543,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,925,114. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $171.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.44%.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

