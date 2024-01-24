Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Has $402,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,279,488 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average is $66.79. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.