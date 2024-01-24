Guggenheim Downgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Neutral

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Shares of EVRG opened at $50.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.26. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.93.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 201,851.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after buying an additional 93,382,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Evergy by 3,322.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,183,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,994,000 after buying an additional 947,196 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

