Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Danaher were worth $21,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Danaher by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in Danaher by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 35,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 20,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,106,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,599. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.97. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $242.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $168.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.07.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

