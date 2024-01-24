Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $137.04 Million Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 16,070 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 3.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned 0.20% of Illinois Tool Works worth $137,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after acquiring an additional 72,064,901 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $708,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,591,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,611,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,363,875,000 after buying an additional 607,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,124,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,131. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $265.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.15 and a 200 day moving average of $243.62.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

