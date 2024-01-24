Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $174.78 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 872,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in CME Group were worth $174,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

CME Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,636,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.64 and its 200 day moving average is $206.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.00 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

