Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $26.92 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,409 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $26,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.14. 9,717,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,621,045. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.96 and a 52-week high of $175.96. The company has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

