Guinness Asset Management LTD Raises Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. HSBC lowered their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.62.

NIKE Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,491. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $153.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

