Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Acquires 59 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Hubbell makes up about 0.9% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 126,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in Hubbell by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 2,450.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

HUBB stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.08. The stock had a trading volume of 301,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,227. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $315.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.08%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Malloy bought 797 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,618,860.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.14.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

