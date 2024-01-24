Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,239 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 89.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,819. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day moving average of $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.82 and a 1-year high of $285.72.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

