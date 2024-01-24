Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 57.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,549 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,799 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,692,222 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $68,535,000 after acquiring an additional 20,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halliburton by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,168,071 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $47,307,000 after acquiring an additional 117,226 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.45.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

