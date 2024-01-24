Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Joseph S. Exnicios Sells 4,042 Shares

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $183,021.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,924.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.7 %

HWC stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.67. 369,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,092. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.51 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 20.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.