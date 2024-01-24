HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) PT Raised to $24.00

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

HashiCorp Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of HashiCorp stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $492,351.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,483.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 731,214 shares of company stock valued at $16,950,535 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after purchasing an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the third quarter worth $55,774,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

