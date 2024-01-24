Head to Head Survey: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF)

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) and YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Direct Digital and YouGov, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00 YouGov 0 0 0 0 N/A

Direct Digital presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.42%. Given Direct Digital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than YouGov.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Direct Digital 2.32% 78.67% 5.56% YouGov N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Direct Digital and YouGov’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Direct Digital and YouGov’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Direct Digital $88.04 million 1.74 $4.17 million $0.23 46.70 YouGov N/A N/A N/A $0.00 3,275.00

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than YouGov. Direct Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than YouGov, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.2% of Direct Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of YouGov shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Direct Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Direct Digital beats YouGov on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, and other sectors with a focus on small and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis. The Data Services division provides clients with fast-turnaround services. The Custom Research division offers a range of quantitative and qualitative research services. It is also involved in the software development. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

