Heritage Financial (HFWA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $719.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Heritage Financial

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.