Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.53

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 5184478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.
Hertz Global Stock Up 2.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
