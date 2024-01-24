Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Hexcel Stock Down 0.5 %

HXL stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.65. 664,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.06 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

