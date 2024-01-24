HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 154.8% in the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 977,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Certuity LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 57.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.74. 3,273,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 84.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

