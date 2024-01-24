Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the quarter. Hibbett accounts for 3.1% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $28,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIBB stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.16. The stock had a trading volume of 154,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,423. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.04. Hibbett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $73.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.87. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $431.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hibbett, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

In other news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik sold 2,200 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $129,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,464.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 2,632 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $171,790.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,282.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.29.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

