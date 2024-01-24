Hilltop (HTH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hilltop Trading Down 1.8 %

Hilltop stock opened at $33.71 on Wednesday. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.65. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,048.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 54.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.