HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRT. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HireRight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair lowered shares of HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HireRight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.63.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HireRight

HireRight Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HRT opened at $12.75 on Monday. HireRight has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $188.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.57 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in HireRight during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in HireRight by 727.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HireRight by 472.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HireRight by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.