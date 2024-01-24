Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HUM stock traded down $2.64 on Wednesday, hitting $404.88. 654,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $469.48 and a 200 day moving average of $477.96. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $390.50 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 26.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $507.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.80.

Get Our Latest Report on HUM

Humana Company Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.