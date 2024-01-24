IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $57,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. STF Management LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 164.4% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,571,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,447,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 30.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $573.63.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $536.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.27. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $568.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

