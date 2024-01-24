Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBTX. StockNews.com raised Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBTX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.23. 57,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,144. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average is $42.10. Independent Bank Group has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the second quarter worth $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 257.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 137.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

