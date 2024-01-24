India Capital Growth (LON:IGC) Hits New 1-Year High at $180.00

Shares of India Capital Growth (LON:IGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 178.03 ($2.26), with a volume of 346753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177 ($2.25).

India Capital Growth Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 159.42. The stock has a market cap of £172.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.71 and a beta of 0.67.

India Capital Growth Company Profile

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

