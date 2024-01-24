indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 3.3%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.00. 944,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,089,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INDI

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.16.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 65.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $60.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.99 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,054,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,258.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,117,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,054,301.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 294,718 shares of company stock worth $2,227,191. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.