Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Sets New 12-Month High at $79.83

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.83 and last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 128281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.21.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its 200-day moving average is $68.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.28%.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

