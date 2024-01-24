Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after acquiring an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,012,000 after acquiring an additional 35,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45,870 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $108.17. 33,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.78 and a 200-day moving average of $102.76.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

