Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL) Stock Position Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 78,488 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

