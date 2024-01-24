Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 8,912 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $392,217.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 612,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,934,604.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intapp Trading Up 2.5 %

INTA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,890. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.97. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.46.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $101.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Intapp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intapp

About Intapp

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.