Insider Selling: Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) insider Howard A. Melnick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,573,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,641. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $57.10 and a 1 year high of $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.97.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.14%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,445,000 after purchasing an additional 349,771 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

