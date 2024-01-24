Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,712,710 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.15% of Intel worth $218,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Intel by 173.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 37,179,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,305,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.12 billion, a PE ratio of -121.85, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

