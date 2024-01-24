Internet Computer Trading 5.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $11.50 or 0.00028863 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $5.25 billion and approximately $183.29 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00075852 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00023226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000878 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 513,713,204 tokens and its circulating supply is 456,297,045 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

