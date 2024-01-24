Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 12-Month High at $57.34

Shares of Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.34 and last traded at $56.51, with a volume of 3299 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.86.
Intertek Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.
Intertek Group Company Profile
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
