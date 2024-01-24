Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $175.99

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $175.99 and last traded at $175.75, with a volume of 735558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.37.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
