Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $427.54

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $427.54 and last traded at $426.81, with a volume of 5913473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $423.48.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $400.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.77.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
