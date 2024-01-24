Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 1.9% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the third quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,897,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000,000 after acquiring an additional 195,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $426.85. The company had a trading volume of 33,982,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,133,281. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.77. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $281.18 and a 1-year high of $429.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.