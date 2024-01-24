Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Purchased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,644 shares during the period. Invesco Solar ETF makes up 1.5% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.07% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $106,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,057. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

