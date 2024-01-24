Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Stock Position Boosted by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 403.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

RHS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.02. 34,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market cap of $671.89 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $153.20 and a one year high of $178.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

