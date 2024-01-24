Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Price Target Raised to $79.00 at Barclays

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.75.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.01. 1,188,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $70.66.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $1,071,086.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,489 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Iron Mountain

(Get Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.