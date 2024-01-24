iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.71

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 38093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
