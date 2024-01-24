iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 52-Week High at $108.71

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $108.71 and last traded at $108.67, with a volume of 38093 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.85.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IUSG. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the period. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 306,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

