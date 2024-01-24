iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.82. The stock had a trading volume of 344,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,332. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $75.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

