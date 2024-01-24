iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 518,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 338,826 shares.The stock last traded at $47.15 and had previously closed at $47.14.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 186.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

