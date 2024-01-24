iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.16

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.16 and last traded at $46.83, with a volume of 4617171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.10.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

