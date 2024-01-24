iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Position Boosted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,042 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.6% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.13% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,676,556 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.