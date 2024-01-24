Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,057 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,771 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.29. 144,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus raised their price target on Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

