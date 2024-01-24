Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,447 Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,791 shares in the company, valued at $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.14. 60,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,924. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $202.13 and a 1 year high of $291.51.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.