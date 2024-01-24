Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,079 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,359.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of OSK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.01. 130,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $109.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

