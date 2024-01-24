Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 335.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 71.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,745.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,383 shares of company stock worth $7,527,732. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 186,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,052. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $69.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.