Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after acquiring an additional 108,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $228.48. The company had a trading volume of 586,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,761. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.64.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $207.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.17.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

